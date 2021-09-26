COVID-19|Heightened preparation can keep possible third wave at bay: LG Sinha

Taking the district-wise assessment of the Covid-19 containment measures, the LG asked the DCs and SSPs to ensure strict enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) with no let up on the Covid-19 containment measures.

Directing the district officers for proper monitoring of Covid protocols at tourist places and public parks, the LG said that it should be ensured that all the service providers connected with the tourism sector are vaccinated with the second dose of Covid vaccine.

During the meeting, the DCs and SSPs apprised the LG about the latest position of their respective districts with respect to Covid cases, vaccination coverage status, and Covid containment measures being adopted by them.

The LG emphasised that only with heightened preparation could keep the possible third wave at bay.

He also passed instructions to the Divisional Commissioners, ADGP Jammu, and IGP Kashmir to continuously monitor the situation for achieving the set targets within stipulated timeframes.

Taking note of the districts lagging behind in submitting the reports on Equipment Audit Committees, the LG directed them to submit these within the shortest possible time.