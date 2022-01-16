COVID-19|Kupwara has 483 active cases

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara, Dr Bashir Ahmad said that as such no COVID-19 patient had been admitted at Kupwara COVID Hospital.

“Those who tested positive are recovering well and only serious patients who need a substantial supply of oxygen are admitted at the COVID-designated hospital. Luckily, there is no serious COVID-19 positive patient across the district,” he said.

Ahmad said that abundant arrangements had been made to deal with the possible third wave of COVID-19.