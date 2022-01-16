COVID-19|Kupwara has 483 active cases
Kupwara: During the past few days, COVID-19 positive cases have shown a stiff rise in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and till Sunday, the district had 483 active positive cases.
According to official data, barring 20 patients who are quarantined at Srinagar, all other patients have been home quarantined and were recovering well.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara, Dr Bashir Ahmad said that as such no COVID-19 patient had been admitted at Kupwara COVID Hospital.
“Those who tested positive are recovering well and only serious patients who need a substantial supply of oxygen are admitted at the COVID-designated hospital. Luckily, there is no serious COVID-19 positive patient across the district,” he said.
Ahmad said that abundant arrangements had been made to deal with the possible third wave of COVID-19.
“We have three oxygen plants at COVID Hospital Kupwara, one at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sogam, and hundreds of bulk oxygen cylinders available across the district,” he said. “Besides the 130-bedded COVID Hospital at SDH Kupwara, we have designated 60 beds at SDH Sogam, 50 beds at SDH Langate, and 10 beds at SDH Tanghdar.”
Ahmad appealed to people to follow COVID SOPs so that the possible third wave could be defeated.
He said that those who had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine yet should take the jab at the earliest.