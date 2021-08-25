Covid jab response low for some people with weak immune system

London: Two doses of Covid vaccine are known to elicit high antibody response, but among some people with weak immune systems the response remains low or absent, according to a study.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham in the UK said the group includes people with vasculitis disease -- inflammation of the blood vessels -- who are taking a strong medicine called rituximab, the BBC reported.

The study, published as a pre-print by The Lancet medical journal, enrolled 2,583 patients including those with cancer, inflammatory arthritis, diseases of the kidney or liver and those who are having a stem cell transplant.

Findings from lab tests on blood samples from 600 of these volunteers, suggest that 40 per cent have a sub-optimal antibody response after two doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine.