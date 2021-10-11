COVID19: 53 test positive, 44 from Kashmir

Srinagar: There has been a decline in the Covid-19 cases with 53 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness being reported in J&K during the last 24 hours.

A total of 44 of the 53 cases were reported from Kashmir while nine cases were reported from Jammu division. However, no fresh case was reported from 11 districts across J&K. Of the 44 cases reported in Kashmir, 50 percent were reported from Srinagar district alone.

As per the official figures the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic has reached 3,30,586.

The Health department said no Covid-19 death was reported during the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4426 - 2252 in Kashmir division and 2174 in Jammu.

The government bulletin on Covid-19 said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Monday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 47.