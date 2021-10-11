COVID19: 53 test positive, 44 from Kashmir

Srinagar: There has been a decline in the Covid-19 cases with 53 fresh cases attributed to the viral respiratory illness being reported in J&K during the last 24 hours.
A total of 44 of the 53 cases were reported from Kashmir while nine cases were reported from Jammu division. However, no fresh case was reported from 11 districts across J&K. Of the 44 cases reported in Kashmir, 50 percent were reported from Srinagar district alone.
As per the official figures the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic has reached 3,30,586.
The Health department said no Covid-19 death was reported during the last 24 hours, keeping the tally at 4426 - 2252 in Kashmir division and 2174 in Jammu.
The government bulletin on Covid-19 said that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis was reported on Monday, keeping the total number of such cases in J&K at 47.
It said that Srinagar district reported 22 cases while eight cases were reported from Budgam and six from Kupwara district.
Baramulla reported five cases while four cases each were reported from Jammu and Rajouri districts. Two cases were reported from Ganderbal while one case each was reported from Pulwama and Poonch districts.
No fresh cases were reported from Anantnag, Bandipora, Kulgam, Shopian, Udhampur, Doda, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi districts.
The bulletin on Covid-19 cases said that around 95 more persons - 10 from Jammu division and 85 from Kashmir, who were infected by Covid-19 recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.
It said that of the 3,30,586 positive cases, 1049 - 768 in Kashmir and 281 in Jammu, were active positive while 3,25,111 people had recovered and been discharged.
It said that of the 1,53,94,415 test results available, 1,50,63,829 samples have tested negative till Monday.
The bulletin said that a total of 44,136 Covid-19 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours while 1,38,779 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses to 1,31,46,342.
Meanwhile, seven districts - Rajouri, Samba, Poonch, Ramban, Anantnag, Shopian, and Budgam have achieved the target of 100 percent coverage of all eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.