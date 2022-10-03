Creation of 46 emergency rooms among new initiatives of DHS Jammu

Secretary emphasized the need for devising a comprehensive Healthcare Delivery System wherein all the services such as preventive, diagnostic and curative services are provided to the needy so that out of pocket health expenditure is minimized.

He asked for extending drug dispensing under Health Management Information System/e-Aushadhi upto Sub Centre Level besides effectively implementing all the components of the system across health institutions of the UT.

He directed the concerned to ensure that necessary training is imparted to doctors and nurses on palliative and geriatric care from all the districts. Besides, he asked for preparing calendar for imparting trainings in Skill and Simulation Centre Nagrota for capacity development on Basic Life Saving Skills to other department personnel such as Transport, Schools, Colleges, airlines staff and other concerned.

Regarding quality healthcare services, Secretary directed the officers to identify more such institutions which can apply for National Quality Assurance Standard Certification.

He impressed upon them to utilize the approved funds for the infrastructure to the maximum besides ensuring follow up of DPRs of NABARD with the concerned District Development Commissioners.