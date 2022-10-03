Creation of 46 emergency rooms among new initiatives of DHS Jammu

Jammu: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today chaired a meeting at civil secretariat to review functioning of health sector in Jammu division.
During the meeting, various key performance health indicators were discussed in threadbare and all the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents of Jammu division were directed to improve Public Health Delivery System in a holistic manner.
Director Health Services, Jammu, Saleem Ul Rehman, gave a brief presentation on the achievements and bottlenecks besides highlighting measures towards ensuring better public health delivery.
Secretary was apprised of various new initiatives undertaken by the Directorate of Health Services Jammu which inter alia included creation of 46 emergency rooms under the ‘Save Life Jammu” chapter and establishment of Jammu Skill and Simulation Lab where state of the art infrastructure has been made available to impart simulation based training to various categories of health professionals.
Secretary emphasized the need for devising a comprehensive Healthcare Delivery System wherein all the services such as preventive, diagnostic and curative services are provided to the needy so that out of pocket health expenditure is minimized.
He asked for extending drug dispensing under Health Management Information System/e-Aushadhi upto Sub Centre Level besides effectively implementing all the components of the system across health institutions of the UT.
He directed the concerned to ensure that necessary training is imparted to doctors and nurses on palliative and geriatric care from all the districts. Besides, he asked for preparing calendar for imparting trainings in Skill and Simulation Centre Nagrota for capacity development on Basic Life Saving Skills to other department personnel such as Transport, Schools, Colleges, airlines staff and other concerned.
Regarding quality healthcare services, Secretary directed the officers to identify more such institutions which can apply for National Quality Assurance Standard Certification.
He impressed upon them to utilize the approved funds for the infrastructure to the maximum besides ensuring follow up of DPRs of NABARD with the concerned District Development Commissioners.