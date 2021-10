Srinagar: Shopian and Budgam district achieved 100 percent vaccination coverage with first dose on Sunday.

This has taken the number of districts across J&K with 100 percent vaccination coverage to six.

Earlier, Samba, Poonch, Ramban and Anantnag had also achieved the target of 100 percent coverage of the eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination. Chief Secretary A K Mehta complimented the districts on achieving 100 percent vaccination coverage of the eligible population.