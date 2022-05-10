'Cut calories to live long'

New York: Want to live longer? Restrict your intake of calories and eat food at the right time to live a longer and healthier life, finds a study.

The study led by researchers at the Hughes Medical Institute in the US suggests that the body's daily rhythms play a big part in this longevity effect.

Eating only during their most active time of day substantially extended the lifespan of mice on a reduced-calorie diet, said Joseph Takahashi, an investigator at the Institute.