DC Bla, DC Kupwara finalise plan for pulse polio imminisation

Baramulla: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar and DC Kupwara Imam Din Friday convened a meeting of the concerned officers here to finalise the Action Plan and arrangements for smooth conduct of Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme (IPPI)-2022 scheduled for 27th February.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that District Immunisation Officer (DIO) Baramulla, Dr Waheeda Firdous apprised the DC that 1,62,175 children of the district in the age group of 0-5 years would be administered polio vaccines on February 27 across the district for which adequate arrangements had been put in place.
The DC Kupwara was informed that the district has a 1,40,017 population of children below 5 years of age to be immunised under the pulse polio programme which had a requirement of 8401 vials.