Deadly Rift valley virus infects human cells, finds US- based Kashmiri virologist

Srinagar: In a significant scientific breakthrough, researchers at Washington University in the United States have discovered how the deadly Rift Valley fever virus infects human cells.

The discovery has been done by a virologist from Zaloora, Sopore of north Kashmir Baramulla, Dr Safder Ganaie, one of the leading scientists involved in the discovery.

The discovery by Dr Ganaie and his colleagues was recently published in the prestigious journal Cell. He and his team found that the Rift Valley fever virus, speared by mosquitoes, enters human cells via a protein normally involved in mopping up low-density lipoproteins – the carriers of so-called ‘bad cholesterol’ — from the blood.