DEATH OF WOMAN AT HEALTH FACILITY | SDM Uri orders inquiry

Baramulla: Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, Harvinder Singh Saturday ordered an inquiry into the death of a woman after her husband complained of medical negligence at a health facility in Boniyar Uri.
Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Kasi Boniyar while lashing at the PHC Boniyar authorities said that his wife was admitted at PHC Boniyar on Wednesday after she developed labour pain.
He said that the same day, her wife delivered a baby.
“However, later, she developed some complications and was referred to GMC Baramulla were she was declared dead on arrival,” Sheikh said. “Had my wife been shifted timely to GMC Baramulla, she might have survived. Delay in her shift to GMC caused her death.”
Following the complaint, SDM Uri, Harvinder Singh visited the PHC Boniyar and enquired about the incident.
The SDM also seized the record of the deceased patient.
“The matter is under investigation. If any negligence on part of the doctors is established, stern action will be initiated against them,” he said.