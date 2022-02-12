DEATH OF WOMAN AT HEALTH FACILITY | SDM Uri orders inquiry

Baramulla: Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, Harvinder Singh Saturday ordered an inquiry into the death of a woman after her husband complained of medical negligence at a health facility in Boniyar Uri.

Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Kasi Boniyar while lashing at the PHC Boniyar authorities said that his wife was admitted at PHC Boniyar on Wednesday after she developed labour pain.