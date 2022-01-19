Dedicated COVID hospitals may ease out management of expecting women: Doctors

Commenting on the challenges, doctors at Kashmir’s lone maternity tertiary care Lal Ded Hospital said that the management of pregnant women amid the COVID pandemic had been a challenge.

The COVID posed threat equally to the patients, newborn babies, and healthcare workers.

“The COVID pandemic has posed a challenge to the delivery of maternal healthcare across the world and we were not immune to it,” Dr Ifrah Aslam, Registrar, Department of Obstetrics and Gynae, Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar, told Greater Kashmir.

“At LD Hospital, we have been dealing with both COVID and non-COVID patients. In the past two weeks, there wasn’t clarity about the admission of COVID patients. Now with the announcement of COVID-dedicated hospitals, doctors and other healthcare staff have heaved a sigh of relief,” she said. “Doctors and paramedics had to undergo a lot of mental trauma while managing COVID pregnant women. With nearly half of our staff battling the COVID, we have done our best so far.”

Dr Ifrah said that they expect people would also cooperate with healthcare workers during these testing times and not rush to the hospitals except in emergencies.