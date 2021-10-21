Dengue cases mount to 441 in Jammu region

Jammu: The dengue cases have mounted to 441 in Jammu region with city’s residential colonies recording 271 positive cases followed by Kathua district.

Malariologist, Dr Belu Sharma told Greater Kashmir that “Today, seven dengue positive cases were reported from Samba and Rajouri districts - Six cases from Samba and one from Rajouri district.”

As the situation has turned worrisome with the increasing dengue cases especially from within the Jammu city’s residential colonies, the health authorities have established a 54 bedded ward exclusively for the dengue cases in the SMGS Hospital, Shalamar.