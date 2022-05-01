DHSK Hospitals treat 7270 elderly patients in month

Srinagar: In recently established Geriatric, Pain and Palliative Care Centers in district hospitals of Kashmir Division, 7270 elderly patients were treated under exclusive geriatric treatment protocol (EGTP) during one month.

These centres were virtually inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 31.

Besides 7270 senior citizens who were treated on OPD basis, 810 were admitted, 1157 were given physiotherapy and palliative care, 102 were given dialysis, laboratory and imaging were done in 5414 elderly patients and 73 were given home-based care (HBC).