DHSK urges people to take benefit of government-run health schemes

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Thursday appealed people to visit Health Melas being run by the government at every health block by the health department.
Addressing a press conference, he said that the Health Melas are being held with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adopting a strategy of organizing such Health Melas to provide health education, and early diagnosis besides providing health care services free of cost to people.
The director said that during the health melas they are stressing on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDS) and on health programs like National Program for Prevention and Prevention of cancers, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and stroke.
In addition to that Dr MA Rather said they are stress on National Health Program for care of elderly for which the Lieutenant Governor recently inaugurated 10-bedded geriatric wards for the convenience of the elderly patients in districts. They are being treated and admitted separately and besides there is a separate OPD and other facilities for them.
He said the department also runs National Program for Control of Blindness, Ayushman Bharat, Jan Ashudi programs, National Tobacco Program, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK).
MA Rather said that under RBSK, health workers go to school going children from 0-18 for their medical check-ups including congenital issues, deficiencies and other diseases. Once these issues are detected early treated is given to them.
DHSK also runs National Mental Health Program, which is a very vital program of the Government of India in which many mental issues like anxiety, depression and several other issues are covered and patients take the maximum benefits.
“Mental health is more important than physical health. Mental health needs immediate cure and treatment and people should take maximum benefits of the scheme,” he said.
MA Rather said in addition to it DHSK has set up 8 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) centres in Kashmir. He said in every district hospitals there are mental health programs and appealed people to come to hospitals where they will be counselled and treated.
The director said these Health Melas and fairs are held to provide information on wellness behaviour, preventive measures for diseases along with healthcare services for early detection and treatment of diseases, have been found to be popular with the masses.