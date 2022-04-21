DHSK urges people to take benefit of government-run health schemes

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Thursday appealed people to visit Health Melas being run by the government at every health block by the health department.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the Health Melas are being held with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adopting a strategy of organizing such Health Melas to provide health education, and early diagnosis besides providing health care services free of cost to people.

The director said that during the health melas they are stressing on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDS) and on health programs like National Program for Prevention and Prevention of cancers, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and stroke.