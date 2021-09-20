Digital X-ray machine at Handwara hospital defunct, people suffer

He said that the patients who were supposed to pay Rs 150 for an X-ray at DH Handwara were forced to pay Rs 600 per X-ray at private clinics.

Municipal Committee Handwara Chairman Masroor Banday said that the matter needed to be investigated on why X-ray machine at DH Handwara develops technical snags every now and then.

The attendant of a patient from Mawer Handwara said that his father had met with a minor accident after which he was shifted to DH Handwara where doctors initially advised him to get an X-ray done but to his amusement he had to pay Rs 600 at a private clinic for it.

Another attendant questioned what the fun of having the district hospital was if it lacked basic amenities like X-rays.

“Since we belong to the labour class, paying a huge amount for undergoing X-rays at a private clinic is too much for us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent (MS) DH handwara Dr Nisar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that although the digital X-ray machine had developed a snag due to which patients had been suffering, the engineers were on job and it would be made functional within two days.

He refuted the claims of any possible connivance between the hospital officials and the private clinic owners.