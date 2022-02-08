District Hospital Shopian faces shortage of vital vitamin supplement for children

“This is the third time in a month that I have gone to the facility to have my four-year-old child given the supplement, but to no avail,” said Bilal Ahmad, a miffed parent.

Ahmad said that he had brought the issue to the attention of the hospital authorities umpteen times, but his pleas were not paid heed to.

Javed Ahmad, another parent said that the private hospitals charge exorbitantly for the supplement and many poor parents were not able to take their children to such facilities.