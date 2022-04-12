Div Com felicitates doctors, paramedics for exemplary work during COVID19 pandemic

Srinagar: The Divisional Covid-19 Control Room, Kashmir (DCCRK) today organised a ceremony to felicitate doctors, paramedical staff for their exemplary role during pandemic.
Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole was the chief guest at the felicitation ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Div Com appreciated the efforts of all the doctors and paramedical staff of the division who worked day in and day out during Covid-19 pandemic.
He enlightened the audience about the approach that the divisional administration adopted to face and tackle this big challenge of pandemic besides formation of organisations like DCCRK headed by Incharge DCCRK Tahir Ahmad Magray and State Epidemiologist Dr. Talat Jabeen.
He also shared challenges which COVID19 posed during first, second and third waves and containment measures implemented to combat deadly disease.
“It was a herculean task to augment the Oxygen capacity of the division in a short span of time which did not let anyone to die due to lack of Oxygen supply in the division,” he said.
"Our preparations were meticulous throughout this pandemic and this is why I am hopeful that if any new wave of such magnitude will happen in future our Doctors and Paramedics are now capable enough to handle such a situation", he stated.
Div Com distributed felicitation certificates to all the CMOs, Medical Superintendents of various hospitals of Kashmir division and staff of DCCRK for their exemplary work during the pandemic.