Div Com felicitates doctors, paramedics for exemplary work during COVID19 pandemic

“It was a herculean task to augment the Oxygen capacity of the division in a short span of time which did not let anyone to die due to lack of Oxygen supply in the division,” he said.

"Our preparations were meticulous throughout this pandemic and this is why I am hopeful that if any new wave of such magnitude will happen in future our Doctors and Paramedics are now capable enough to handle such a situation", he stated.

Div Com distributed felicitation certificates to all the CMOs, Medical Superintendents of various hospitals of Kashmir division and staff of DCCRK for their exemplary work during the pandemic.