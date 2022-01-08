Div Com Kashmir visits tertiary healthcare hospitals in Srinagar

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Saturday took an extensive tour of the tertiary healthcare hospitals in Srinagar and PM Cares Covid DRDO Hospital to inspect COVID containment measures in view of Omicron spread in the country.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the divisional commissioner visited SMHS Hospital, Lal Ded Maternity Hospital, Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla, and DRDO Hospital Khanmoh, Srinagar.
Inspecting the COVID containment measures at the hospitals, P K Pole directed the concerned medical superintendents to conduct COVID-19 tests of all patients and attendants in view of the new COVID variant, Omicron.
As the Omicron virus is spreading at an alarming rate, the divisional commissioner enjoined the officers to increase the existing number of COVID tests to contain the spread of the new variant in Kashmir.
He directed the officers to enforce the wearing of masks by medical and paramedical staff besides patients and attendants in the health institutions.
The divisional commissioner also reviewed the facilities available for COVID patients including the availability of ventilator beds in hospitals, testing kits besides heating and other facilities.
He also inspected the functioning of DRDO Hospital and the control room established in the hospital.
P K Pole was accompanied by Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid, and officers of Divisional COVID Control Room Kashmir.
P K Pole was apprised by Dr Samia about the functioning of top health institutions in Srinagar, and the number of patients received by those hospitals on a daily basis.