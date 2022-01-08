Div Com Kashmir visits tertiary healthcare hospitals in Srinagar

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Saturday took an extensive tour of the tertiary healthcare hospitals in Srinagar and PM Cares Covid DRDO Hospital to inspect COVID containment measures in view of Omicron spread in the country.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the divisional commissioner visited SMHS Hospital, Lal Ded Maternity Hospital, Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla, and DRDO Hospital Khanmoh, Srinagar.