Divisional Commissioner Kashmir reviews preparation for containment of 3rd wave

Srinagar: Amid the recent surge in COVID positive cases and Omicron threat, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Wednesday chaired a virtual meeting regarding the containment of COVID and preparation for tackling the third wave of COVID-19 with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and senior health officers of Health and Medical Education Department.
During the meeting, the divisional commissioner enjoined DCs to prioritise containment of COVID and focus on tackling the surge of cases.
He directed them to visit health institutions along with CMOs to boost the morale of the medical and paramedic staff which would motivate them to manage patients and COVID properly.
Pole directed the DCs to constitute teams that would distribute COVID kits to the COVID-positive patients at home.
He also stressed on delay in elective surgeries given the surge in cases so that the health care system was not constrained.
Pole also directed to reactivate Panchayat Covid Care Centres established during the second phase which would help in enhancing the capability of the district administrations to manage the third wave.
He stressed on the restoration of all the equipment used during the second wave without wasting any additional time.
Pole said that during the current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, symptoms were mild in nature and home-isolation cases would be more while the volume of hospitalisation would be a minimum.
He directed for the engagement of staff of other departments for non-medical purposes including distribution of testing kits, assisting control rooms, and managing containment zones.