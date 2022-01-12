Divisional Commissioner Kashmir reviews preparation for containment of 3rd wave

He directed them to visit health institutions along with CMOs to boost the morale of the medical and paramedic staff which would motivate them to manage patients and COVID properly.

Pole directed the DCs to constitute teams that would distribute COVID kits to the COVID-positive patients at home.

He also stressed on delay in elective surgeries given the surge in cases so that the health care system was not constrained.

Pole also directed to reactivate Panchayat Covid Care Centres established during the second phase which would help in enhancing the capability of the district administrations to manage the third wave.