DLSA Ganderbal organises programme on `World Health Day’

Srinagar: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal and Tehsil Legal Services Committee Ganderbal on Friday observed “World Health Day” with the theme “Our Planet Our Health” in collaboration with the Health department.
“As a mark of celebration of World Health Day, the District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal and Tehsil Legal Services Committee Ganderbal in collaboration with Chief Medical Office Ganderbal today organised an awareness programme at District Hospital Ganderbal.
The World Health Day was observed with focus on the current year’s theme, “Our planet, our health.” “ This year's theme aims to focus global attention on the overall well-being of our planet and the people living on it,” said a statement by DALSA Ganderbal.
According to the statement, Tabasum ,Secretary DLSA Ganderbal was the chief guest while Waseem Mirza Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee Ganderbal was the guest of honor on the occasion. “Besides doctors, staff and paramedical students were present on the occasion,” it said.
On the occasion the Secretary DLSA Ganderbal highlighted the importance of World Health Day and said, “A person can survive without excess money but cannot survive without good health. Health is the relationship between you and your body and ‘he who has hope has everything’. Right to health is a part and parcel of Right to Life and therefore right to health is a fundamental right guaranteed to every citizen of India under Article-21 of the constitution of India. We should start a change by conserving the environment because our health system totally depends upon environment”.