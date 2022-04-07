DLSA Ganderbal organises programme on `World Health Day’

Srinagar: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal and Tehsil Legal Services Committee Ganderbal on Friday observed “World Health Day” with the theme “Our Planet Our Health” in collaboration with the Health department.

“As a mark of celebration of World Health Day, the District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal and Tehsil Legal Services Committee Ganderbal in collaboration with Chief Medical Office Ganderbal today organised an awareness programme at District Hospital Ganderbal.