DMs asked to activate COVID war rooms to tackle VoI

Jammu: J&K government on Sunday reiterated that all the District Magistrates would establish and activate their COVID war rooms to tackle Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest (VoCA/Vol) including B.1.1.529 (Omicron)

State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction in its weekly guidelines stated that the District Magistrates would take all necessary measures for enforcement of testing protocols. “Besides DMs and health workers shall take all steps necessary to achieve the overall objective of reducing COVID-19 incidence level,” SEC added.