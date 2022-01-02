DMs asked to activate COVID war rooms to tackle VoI

Jammu: J&K government on Sunday reiterated that all the District Magistrates would establish and activate their COVID war rooms to tackle Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest (VoCA/Vol) including B.1.1.529 (Omicron)
State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction in its weekly guidelines stated that the District Magistrates would take all necessary measures for enforcement of testing protocols. “Besides DMs and health workers shall take all steps necessary to achieve the overall objective of reducing COVID-19 incidence level,” SEC added.
It also reiterated that RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests would be conducted on symptomatic passengers coming to J&K by air, rail or road.
“Asymptomatic Incoming passengers by air, rail, road to the UT of J&K shall not be required to undergo RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Covid-19 Test on arrival if they are carrying a valid and verifiable Final Certificate Report of COVID-19 vaccination and if they are carrying a valid and verifiable RT-PCR COVID19 negative report taken within 72 hours of arrival time. RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests shall however be conducted on symptomatic incoming passengers by air, rail and road to J&K,” SEC stated.