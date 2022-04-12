Dr Shafqat Islam invited as Operating Faculty to Surgical Conclave 2022

Senior Consultant and Head Department of ENT at JLNM Hospital, Dr Shafqat Islam has been invited to the prestigious ENT Surgical Conclave 2022.

The Ornithology Conference Surgical Conclave 2022 is being held at the Fortis Hospital Mohali is a mega event being looked forward to by renowned surgeons in the field. Dr Islam has been invited to the conference as Operating Faculty and a forum where “Academic Excellence meets Surgical Expertise”.