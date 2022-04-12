Dr Shafqat Islam invited as Operating Faculty to Surgical Conclave 2022

Senior Consultant and Head Department of ENT at JLNM Hospital, Dr Shafqat Islam has been invited to the prestigious ENT Surgical Conclave 2022.
The Ornithology Conference Surgical Conclave 2022 is being held at the Fortis Hospital Mohali is a mega event being looked forward to by renowned surgeons in the field. Dr Islam has been invited to the conference as Operating Faculty and a forum where “Academic Excellence meets Surgical Expertise”.
While talking about the feat, Dr Islam said, it was matter of honour and privelage to be part of a National Conclave. “Being an ENT specialist from J&K, I feel this event will be a platform to display our ENT surgical skills at the national level,” he said.
Previously, Dr Islam has demonstrated his Rhinoplasty skills at MAA ENT Conference Hyderabad, among many others.