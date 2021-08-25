Drug de-addiction programme held in Kupwara

Kupwara: A debate on drug de-addiction was organised jointly by Army (Kupwara Terriers), J&K Youth Welfare Society (Trehgam) and J&K Rahat Memorial Society (Kupwara) at Government Boys High School Awoora on Wednesday.

The event was organised with an aim to raise awareness about drug addiction among the youth and have a better understanding of the views of the younger generation.

Scores of students from different schools participated in the debate and spoke on ‘drug addiction and social evils associated with it’.

Experts also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the ill-effects of drugs. They enlightened the audience on how drug addiction leads to miseries of both the user and his or her family which ultimately has a telling effect on the society.

The event was attended by representatives from Kupwara Terriers (160 TA), Block Development Council Chairman (BDC) Trehgam, Zonal Education Office (ZEO) Trehgam and other officers.

Awards were given to the first three position holders.