Encouraging to see progress made in health, other sectors: Union MoS Health

Anantnag: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar on Wednesday said that it is encouraging and heartening to see substantial progress made by Anantnag district in Health, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and other sectors. The Minister said this while reviewing the status of the district in these sectors during her public outreach programme at Pahalgam, here.

The Minister expressed satisfaction on achievements made in building healthcare infrastructure besides the implementation of Centrally Sponsored and Flagship Schemes of the Government concerning these fields.

Appreciating the efforts of the government functionaries, Dr Bharati impressed upon them to work with added zeal so the benefits of the Government funded schemes percolate down to the target population. She called for conducting massive awareness campaigns for the people in remote areas and last person in line to accrue benefits of these schemes in time.

The Minister stressed for involving the PRIs/ULBs in development and welfare activities besides taking their valuable suggestions on board while chalking out and implementing the plans in their respective areas. She also emphasised on organising special training sessions and exposure visits for them so as to build and enhance their capacities besides making them more active and empowered at grass roots level.