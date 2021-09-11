Ensure proper functioning of critical care equipment: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 scenario in J&K in a series of meetings with members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the review meeting, the LG that the third wave could be tackled effectively by maximising vaccine coverage, implementing strict containment measures, and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.

“We must not let our guard down. The government is putting various health and social measures in place to contain the spread and people must practice the protective behaviours. I urge the people to get vaccinated and adhere to the guidelines,” he said.

Underlining the need to adopt a preemptive approach to overcome any future health challenges, the LG directed the district administration to ensure proper functioning of critical care equipment, and set the timeline of 15 days for the submission of the report on asset utilisation.

He instructed the Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education to take a comprehensive review of the functioning of the health department and district hospitals.

The LG also complimented the district administration and healthcare workers of Samba district for achieving 100 percent saturation of the first dose of vaccination for all above 18 years of age.

He instructed the other districts to mobilise the vaccination teams and urged people to get vaccinated.