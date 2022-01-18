FAQs Omicron

Is the Omicron variant more contagious?

Yes, the Omicron variant is more contagious than previous variants. However, being vaccinated and taking precautions such as avoiding crowded spaces, keeping your distance from others and wearing a mask are critical in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we know these actions have been effective against other variants.

Does the Omicron variant cause different symptoms?

There is no information to suggest that Omicron causes different COVID-19 symptoms from other COVID-19 variants.