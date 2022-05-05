Filling up of 343 posts for new Children Hospital delayed

A senior official in the department said that these posts were meant to be filled before the new 500 bedded Pediatric Hospital was to start operations.

“The GB Pant Hospital that has been functioning as Children Hospital for over a decade is a 200 bedded facility. When the pediatric facility is expanded to 500 beds, we need additional staff the run the augmented beds,” he said.

He said the additional posts include medical officers, faculty, nurses, paramedics and other categories required for smooth delivery of patientcare.

“At GB Pant Hospital also, the staff is not optimum given the load of patients. If the Hospital is shifted with no staff addition, it is going to be detrimental for patients,” he said.