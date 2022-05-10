Fresh ‘light’ on neuropsychiatry, Kashmiri Scientist leads the Team

A team of researchers, led by a Kashmiri Scientist working at Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi has developed an optogenetic tool that will pave the way for “unprecedented ease to understand human diseases and to find innovative treatment solutions”.

Optogenetics is a branch of science which deals with the use of a combination of optical systems such as light and genetic engineering to control electrical and chemical activities in the brain.

Dr Tanveer Ahmad, a Srinagar resident, who did his postdoctoral training at National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA has been researching extensively on this branch of innovative technologies.

He is currently working at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Multidisciplinary Centre for Advanced Research and Studies (MCARS) as Assistant Professor and has led the research on an optogenetic tool that has the potential to be used to understand neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, depression and schizophrenia.