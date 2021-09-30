Gaps in procurement chain hits patient-care at SKIMS

Srinagar: At SKIMS Soura, the shortage of supplies including those required for emergencies is putting patients and their attendants to distress.

Many complainants said that the scenario was such that they were being directed to purchase even the basic disposables like syringes from the market.

In the recent past, many people have raised their grievances of having to run to the market to purchase disposables like syringes, drip sets and surgical gloves when their family members are taken to SKIMS Soura with an emergency.

One such complainant who identified himself as Asif Ali from Srinagar said his personal experience was that for the past four months the hospital was suffering from shortage of essential disposable and consumable items, much to the hassle of patients and burning a hole in their pockets.