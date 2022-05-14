GMC Anantnag organises conference on oncology

Anantnag: North Zone Conference of Indian Association of Surgical Oncology, KASOCON2022 organised by Government Medical College Anantnag successfully concluded at Pahalgam today.
The main agenda of the conference was sharing evidence based updates in the field of oncology and sensitizing students to take Oncology as a branch and Cancer awareness for the public in general.
The two day event started with the presentations and panel discussion on Head and Neck Oncology on first day and Young Research Paper Presentation followed by Cancer Awareness Walk, proposed by Department of Community Medicine, and various sessions on the Cancers of the Breast, Lung, Ovary, Stomach, Colorectal on second day.
Approximately 250 delegates included a plethora of renowned experts and specialists from top end institutions of India like Tata Hospitals Mumbai, AIIMS Delhi, Apollo Hospitals who shared their experiences, knowledge and opinions with the audience to enhance their mental horizon.
Director SKIMS Prof (Dr) Parvaiz Koul presided over as Chief Guest for the Inaugural session. Principal GMC Anantnag Prof (Dr) Tariq Syed Quershi was present on the occasion.
Dr Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag welcomed the delegates to the district. He appreciated GMC Anantnag for organizing such events and said idea exchange conferences like these are instrumental in broadening the vision of students and acquainting them with latest developments in the field of medicine.