GMC Anantnag organises conference on oncology

Anantnag: North Zone Conference of Indian Association of Surgical Oncology, KASOCON2022 organised by Government Medical College Anantnag successfully concluded at Pahalgam today.

The main agenda of the conference was sharing evidence based updates in the field of oncology and sensitizing students to take Oncology as a branch and Cancer awareness for the public in general.

The two day event started with the presentations and panel discussion on Head and Neck Oncology on first day and Young Research Paper Presentation followed by Cancer Awareness Walk, proposed by Department of Community Medicine, and various sessions on the Cancers of the Breast, Lung, Ovary, Stomach, Colorectal on second day.