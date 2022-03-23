GMC Baramulla starts 3rd MBBS batch

Baramulla: The Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla started its third batch of MBBS students.
In this connection, an “orientation cum white coat ceremony day” was organised in its Academic block in which officials of the college, officials of the Baramulla district administration besides students and their parents participated.
During the orientation cum white ceremony event, Principal, GMC Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi, professor and head of department, Medicine, G N Yatoo, professor and head of department General Surgery, Altaf Shera, associate professor department of orthopaedic and Chief coordinator medical education unit GMC Baramulla, Dr Nissar Ahmad, Deputy commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar and SSP Baramulla, Rayees Ahmad, were present.
While addressing the students of the new batch, Prof G N Yatoo stressed upon the students to work hard and come out as best doctors as well as best humans. “Medical schooling is challenging but equally rewarding too. Do not allow yourself get discouraged if poorly performing in examination. Learn from failures is extremely important for each student,” he said.
The Principal Government Medical college Baramulla, Dr Rubi Reshi said that that the event marks another milestone for the GMC Baramulla as third batch of the MBBS students has joined the institution.
While addressing the students, she said that students will be subjected to well designed curriculum which will transform common sense of thinking in to the scientific thinking and thus students will be able to think rationally and critically using the medical knowledge gained during the course of undergraduate course.
The deputy commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar, while congratulating the new batch students asked them to work hard while perusing their goal. He said the infrastructure of the GMC Baramulla will be further upgraded so that students can have all the facilities which a GMC posses.