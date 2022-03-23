GMC Baramulla starts 3rd MBBS batch

Baramulla: The Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla started its third batch of MBBS students.

In this connection, an “orientation cum white coat ceremony day” was organised in its Academic block in which officials of the college, officials of the Baramulla district administration besides students and their parents participated.

During the orientation cum white ceremony event, Principal, GMC Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi, professor and head of department, Medicine, G N Yatoo, professor and head of department General Surgery, Altaf Shera, associate professor department of orthopaedic and Chief coordinator medical education unit GMC Baramulla, Dr Nissar Ahmad, Deputy commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar and SSP Baramulla, Rayees Ahmad, were present.