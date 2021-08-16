GMC Kathua gets Oxygen Plant under PM Care Fund

Kathua: Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said that Government of India has taken numerous steps to augment medical infrastructure in healthcare institutions of Jammu & Kashmir to deal with the challenges like Covid-19 and other medical situations.

He said this after inaugurating 1000 LPM capacity Oxygen Generation Plant at Government Medical College, Kathua.

Pertinently, the newly installed Oxygen Generation Plant has been installed under PM Care initiative. The DRDO, NHAI, PWD and Mechanical Engineering Department were roped in to install the Plant in the shortest possible time.

With the addition of 1000 LPM Plant, the total Oxygen Generation Capacity in GMC Kathua has gone up to 3250 LPM.

The Union Minister also dedicated a portable Ultrasound Machine and two CBC analysers worth Rs 35.89 lakh provided under his MPLAD fund.

Dr Jitendra also inspected the Covid Vaccination Centre and interacted with people and nursing staff deputed to undertake the age appropriate inoculation drive at GMC Kathua

The Union Minister said Jammu & Kashmir has taken lead in Covid vaccination and it has become possible with the dedication of the medical staff who are reaching out to people braving all odds. He directed Principal GMC to incentivise those staff members who register lowest wastage of Covid Vaccines.

Dr Jitendra also distributed ration among the beneficiaries of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojna( PMGKY) at Hatli Morh.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh said the initiative of providing free ration to the identified group of people adversely affected by the Covid situation has been worked out with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modiand is being extended till October this year.

Dr Jitendra Singh also chaired a meeting with elected representatives of PRIs, ULB’s and officers of the district administration at the conference hall of DC office complex.

DDC Chairman, Kathua Mahan Singh put forth development issues before the Union Minister which were related to the early completion of key roads, revised payment of border bunkers, tapping of tourism potential areas of the district.

Vice Chairman, DDC, Raghunandan Singh and other elected members highlighted development related issues of their respective areas.

Dr Jitendra Singh assured that necessary intervention required for taking up the issues of the elected members with concerned authorities will be ensured. He appealed to the PRI and ULB members to keep close liaison with the officers of district administration to remove any bottlenecks hampering development schemes.