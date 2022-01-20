GMC Rajouri fully equipped to deal with COVID cases: MS

“In both the first and second wave of coronavirus, our institution remained the epicenter of healthcare services and we dealt with the situation in a professional manner,” he said.

Dr Bajar said that in the third wave, the transmission rate of infection was fast but the admission rate, as well as death rate, was less compared to the first two waves.

“We have less than ten COVID-19 cases under treatment in the COVID ward of GMC Rajouri and all the patients are stable and out of danger,” he said.