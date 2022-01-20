GMC Rajouri fully equipped to deal with COVID cases: MS

Rajouri: The management of Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri Thursday said that the health institution was fully equipped and its manpower ready to deal with the situation of rising coronavirus cases.
Medical Superintendent (MS) of GMC and Associated Hospital Rajouri, DrMehmoodHussainBajar told Greater Kashmir that the health institution was the main one to cater to healthcare needs in both Rajouri and Poonch district and also some areas of Reasi district.
“In both the first and second wave of coronavirus, our institution remained the epicenter of healthcare services and we dealt with the situation in a professional manner,” he said.
Dr Bajar said that in the third wave, the transmission rate of infection was fast but the admission rate, as well as death rate, was less compared to the first two waves.
“We have less than ten COVID-19 cases under treatment in the COVID ward of GMC Rajouri and all the patients are stable and out of danger,” he said.
DrBajar said that the main component for the treatment of COVID-19 infected people was oxygen and the hospital had three oxygen generation plants fully functional with a total oxygen generation capacity of 4250 LPM.
“Other consumables like drugs and PPE kits are also available in adequate quantity and the hospital is fully ready to deal with any rise in COVID cases,” he said.
DrBajar said that the students of paramedic courses and other technical institutions had also been trained so that their services could be used in case of need.
Meanwhile, authorities ordered the closure of tehsil office Mendhar after five of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 with 23 new cases of coronavirus being registered in the district on Thursday.
The total number of active cases in the district now is 308.