GMC Rajouri, hospitals in snow-bound areas without central heating system

Rajouri: The claims of providing basic facilities in hospitals of the government sector are getting exposed in Rajouri district where all the government hospitals lack proper heating arrangements.
The hospitals in snow-bound areas are the worst affected in absence of the central heating facility.
Five tehsils in Rajouri district are considered snow-bound which include Thanamandi, Darhal, Kotranka, Khawas and Manjakote of which Thanamandi, Darhal, and Kotranka are categorised to be on the higher side in terms of receiving snowfall.
All the upper reaches referred as Pir Panjal snow mountains in Rajouri district fall under these three tehsils where minimum temperature during peak winter season remains close to zero degree Celsius.
Despite this, there is no heating arrangement in government hospitals of these areas.
This is also true about the state of hospitals in Kandi Medical Block of Rajouri district in which entire area of Kotranka tehsil and some parts of Darhal tehsil fall.
In Kandi Medical Block, there are three Primary Health Center - Trala, Peeri and Budhal and one Community Health Center which is at Kotranka sub division headquarters.
Though this area receives snowfall, even upto few feets in peak winter, there is no heating arrangement to save patients and their attendants from bone-chilling cold.
In all these hospitals, only temporary arrangements of heating like use of gas heaters is made.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Block Medical Officer Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik said, “We donot have any permanent Central Heating System. However, we make some temporary arrangements of heating.”
Similar is the situation in Government Medical College and its associated hospital in Rajouri.
Official sources said that there is no heating arrangement in associated hospital of GMC Rajouri.
“Some temporary heating arrangements are made in the Gynaecology ward and Child Care Unit,” they said.
Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Mehmood Bajar said, “We do not have any central heating system in our hospital here.”