GMC Rajouri, hospitals in snow-bound areas without central heating system

Rajouri: The claims of providing basic facilities in hospitals of the government sector are getting exposed in Rajouri district where all the government hospitals lack proper heating arrangements.

The hospitals in snow-bound areas are the worst affected in absence of the central heating facility.

Five tehsils in Rajouri district are considered snow-bound which include Thanamandi, Darhal, Kotranka, Khawas and Manjakote of which Thanamandi, Darhal, and Kotranka are categorised to be on the higher side in terms of receiving snowfall.