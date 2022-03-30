GMC Sgr starts first of its kind Suicide Helpline in Kashmiri, Urdu

Srinagar: Suicides are preceded by warning signs, may be accompanied by mental health issues and can be prevented: the three factors that have pushed the Government Medical College Srinagar here to set-up a Suicide Helpline, the first in India in Kashmiri and Urdu.

On Tuesday, a group of 20 people, clinical psychologists, counselors and volunteers completed a weeklong training program that they had joined to learn the skills of helping a person deal with idea of self harm, including suicide.

The training is the first step that the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) of GMC Srinagar has taken towards creating a Helpline for Suicides.