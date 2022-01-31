GMC Srinagar conducts webinar on World Leprosy Day

Srinagar: On occasion of World Leprosy Day, sixth multidisciplinary webinar was organised by Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar in collaboration with Department of Microbiology and Department of Dermatology, Venereology and STDs, GMC Srinagar emphasising on this year's theme, United for Dignity.
The webinar was inaugurated by Prof Samia Rashid, Principal and Dean GMC Srinagar who highlighted the importance on awareness on leprosy for early diagnosis and eradication of leprosy from the country.
Prof S Muhammad Salim Khan, Professor and HOD Community Medicine delivered the key note address emphasising importance of leprosy as a public health problem, the social aspects of the disease and reiterated the role of health system in alleviating the stigma and discrimination faced by the patients and their families.
Dr Khalid Bashir, Senior Resident, Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar gave a detailed presentation on the burden of leprosy -globally, nationally and localally (Kashmir) and the initiatives taken by the National Leprosy Eradication Programme since its inception. Dr Sheikh Javaid Sultan, Assistant Professor, Department of Dermatology, Venereology and STDs, GMC Srinagar gave an extensive Powerpoint presentation on the clinical features, classification and treatment guidelines of leprosy.
Dr Roomi Yousuf, Lecturer, Department of Microbiology, GMC Srinagar deliberated on the microbiological aspects of the disease.
She emphasised on the laboratory tests and techniques used for the diagnosis of the infection and disease.
Dr Tazean Zahoor Malik, Senior Resident, Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar provided insight into the hurdles in the development of the vaccines for leprosy prevention and treatment and the progress made so far.
She talked about the Made in India Vaccine Mycobacterium indicus pranii (MIP) developed by the National Institute of Immunology (NII).
The webinar was organised by Dr Mariya Amin Qureshi, Assistant Professor Community Medicine and conducted under aegis of J&K branches of Indian association of preventive and social medicine (IAPSM) and Indian Public Health Association (IPHA).
The webinar was attended by over 100 participants.