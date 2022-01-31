GMC Srinagar conducts webinar on World Leprosy Day

The webinar was inaugurated by Prof Samia Rashid, Principal and Dean GMC Srinagar who highlighted the importance on awareness on leprosy for early diagnosis and eradication of leprosy from the country.

Prof S Muhammad Salim Khan, Professor and HOD Community Medicine delivered the key note address emphasising importance of leprosy as a public health problem, the social aspects of the disease and reiterated the role of health system in alleviating the stigma and discrimination faced by the patients and their families.