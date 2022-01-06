GMC Srinagar gets green signal to start M.Ch Urology course

Srinagar: National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted permission to Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar for starting M.Ch Urology course at Super Specialty Hospital here.

In a statement, GMC said the NMC vide its communication No. NMC/PG(SS)/J&K/01(2 M.Ch)/2021/049846 Dated December 29, 2021 has been granted permission to start M.Ch Urology at Super Specialty Hospital, Government Medical College Srinagar.