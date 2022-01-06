GMC Srinagar gets green signal to start M.Ch Urology course

Srinagar: National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted permission to Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar for starting M.Ch Urology course at Super Specialty Hospital here.
In a statement, GMC said the NMC vide its communication No. NMC/PG(SS)/J&K/01(2 M.Ch)/2021/049846 Dated December 29, 2021 has been granted permission to start M.Ch Urology at Super Specialty Hospital, Government Medical College Srinagar.
“The permission thus granted by the NMC with an intake of two (2) seats per year from the current Academic year i.e; 2022. Principal/Dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Prof. Samia Rashid congratulated the Department of Urology, especially Head of the Department, Prof. Syed Sajjad Nazir,” the statement said.
“Prof Samia said it will boost the academic activities in the concerned Department and shall provide a platform for the medical students to carry out their research programme in the said Super Specialty Branch, besides to augment manpower, in the form of Post-doctorate students, in the Department of Urology. She said such a great achievement is considered a major milestone in the history of GMC, Srinagar,” it said.