GMCs Jammu, Srinagar sign agreement for bio-medical equipment maintenance

Srinagar: Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar and Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu, today signed an agreement with M/s TBS India Telematic and Biomedical Services, Bangalore, for biomedical equipment maintenance programme in the Medical Colleges and their Associated Hospitals in presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bharadwaj.
Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Saima Rashid, MD JKMSCL, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Administrator Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad Dar, faculties of both colleges, OSD H&ME, Dr Shafqat Khan and other officers were present during the signing of agreement while Principal GMC, Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma along with other officers signed the agreement from Jammu.
Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Bharadwaj said that hiring of service provider for Bio-medical Equipments Maintenance in Medical Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir shall further improve the upkeep of expensive and sophisticated machinery and equipments installed in these institutions and their Associated Hospitals, which remain out of order for various reasons.
He said that it will also provide the job opportunity for skilled Bio-medical Engineers in the UT, who shall remain available round the clock in both the Medical Colleges.
“The patient care will certainly get a much needed boost with proper maintenance of the machinery and equipments in the Medical Colleges through this agreement, he added.