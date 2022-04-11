GMCs Jammu, Srinagar sign agreement for bio-medical equipment maintenance

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Bharadwaj said that hiring of service provider for Bio-medical Equipments Maintenance in Medical Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir shall further improve the upkeep of expensive and sophisticated machinery and equipments installed in these institutions and their Associated Hospitals, which remain out of order for various reasons.

He said that it will also provide the job opportunity for skilled Bio-medical Engineers in the UT, who shall remain available round the clock in both the Medical Colleges.