GOAM holds free heart camp at Bijbehara

Srinagar: Gauri Old Age Mission (GOAM), an initiative of voluntary organisation Gauri Kaul Foundation, held a specialised medical camp for elderly patients with heart diseases and other comorbidities at Hassanpora in Bijbehara on Friday.
The camp was organised in collaboration with the local volunteers and patronage of Tehsildar Bijbehara Ghulam Rasool who had reached the health camp location at 7 am to boost the morale.
He received Gauri Kaul Foundation Founder Director Dr U Kaul while welcoming the team and promised full cooperation for such endeavors in the district.
A team of doctors and other professionals from Kashmir and Batra Hospital, Delhi, lead by an internationally-acclaimed cardiologist and founder director of Gauri Kaul Foundation, Dr U Kaul conducted the camp.
Around 300 patients were treated.
A small Ayush centre at Hassanpora hosted to its capacity while the team patiently handled the rush.
Free medicines were distributed among all the visitors.
The local volunteers tried in vain to maintain an order during the event. Although some tempers ran high and at one point the camp had to be stopped for unruly behaviour, better sense prevailed and smooth operation resumed soon.
Though the organisers had registered 135 patients for the camp, more than 300 patients turned up to the camp, said the organisers.
Even young patients with minor pain and small issues were seen making long queues.
This caused inconvenience to the needy elderly patients at the camp and many cardiac patients who actually needed optimal care had to wait for their turn for hours together.
Despite such a huge rush, GOAM team treated even the last patient at the camp.
“From every camp we have many new things to learn. Three hundred patients were treated for hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases and other ailments,” the organisers said.
Dr U Kaul lead a team of doctors and his foundation team.
ECG, lipid profiles, random blood sugar, LFT, KFT, and Thyroid tests were conducted during the camp.
Speaking to the media, Dr Kaul commended the health-conscious public for their consciousness about their illness.
He thanked people for such an overwhelming response and promised to return to the area in the future.
Dr Basanti Ganjoo, Senior Consultant, Obstetrician and Gynecologist and her team who worked tirelessly all day seeing women patients was all praise for the fact that most of the pregnancies were natural.
Women of rural Kashmir are better aware of this which is a heartening sign, Dr Ganjoo said.
The crowd and patients could have been better behaved, she said.