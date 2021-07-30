GOAM holds free heart camp at Bijbehara

Srinagar: Gauri Old Age Mission (GOAM), an initiative of voluntary organisation Gauri Kaul Foundation, held a specialised medical camp for elderly patients with heart diseases and other comorbidities at Hassanpora in Bijbehara on Friday.

The camp was organised in collaboration with the local volunteers and patronage of Tehsildar Bijbehara Ghulam Rasool who had reached the health camp location at 7 am to boost the morale.

He received Gauri Kaul Foundation Founder Director Dr U Kaul while welcoming the team and promised full cooperation for such endeavors in the district.

A team of doctors and other professionals from Kashmir and Batra Hospital, Delhi, lead by an internationally-acclaimed cardiologist and founder director of Gauri Kaul Foundation, Dr U Kaul conducted the camp.

Around 300 patients were treated.

A small Ayush centre at Hassanpora hosted to its capacity while the team patiently handled the rush.

Free medicines were distributed among all the visitors.

The local volunteers tried in vain to maintain an order during the event. Although some tempers ran high and at one point the camp had to be stopped for unruly behaviour, better sense prevailed and smooth operation resumed soon.