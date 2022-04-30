Govt aims round-the-clock specialty services across Kashmir

Srinagar: In order to improve access and delivery of specialty health services and reduce load on tertiary care hospitals, J&K Government has initiated the process to create round-the-clock health centers in peripheral areas.

Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj while speaking to Greater Kashmir said that the Directorates of Health Services in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions had been directed to initiate the process of extending the time specialty services are available in peripheral hospitals, especially district hospitals.