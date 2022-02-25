Govt assigns another officer ‘additional charge’ of 2 medical institutions

The charge of these two largest medical institutions of Kashmir has been given to the officer in addition to his duties.

The posting of an Administrator and Additional Director on a “part-time basis” has been decried by the medicos and other staff members of the two institutes.

A senior faculty member of GMC Srinagar said that they had been demanding a full-time administrator for the medical college so that the duties and responsibilities that had been assigned to the freshly empowered post were discharged properly.