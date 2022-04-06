Govt attaches 3 Medical Superintendents, 1 BMO

Srinagar: J&K Government today took away the charge of three Medical Superintendents and one Block Medical Officer for alleged dereliction of duty. While two officers have been suspended, all have been attached to the office of Director Health Services Jammu.
Additional Chief Secretary (J&K Government) Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj today issued four back-to-back orders. As per order 184-JK(HME) of 2022, Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Zargar, In-charge Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kulgam has been attached to the Office of the Director Health Services Jammu with immediate effect.
Order 185-JK(HME) of 2022 has affected the attachment of Dr Asima Nazir, In-charge Block Medical Officer Pampore. Director Health Services Kashmir has been directed to assign the charge of these posts to the senior most/ eligible doctor.
Similarly, order 186-JK(HME) of 2022 has suspended Dr Mehmood Hissain Bajar, Medical Officer looking after the charge of Medical Superintendent GMC Rajouri; while 187-JK(HME) of 2022 has suspended Dr Mushtaq Hussain Shah, Medical Officer who was in-charge MS District Hospital Poonch.
Both these doctors have been suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’ till the inquiry into their conduct is conducted. The officers have been attached to the office of Director Health Services Jammu.
The orders were issued hours after an online meeting convened by ACS H&ME. The meeting was titled ‘strategizing various health sector indicatives’ and as per the agenda of the meeting, accessed by Greater Kashmir, involved discussion on Ayushman Bharat registration, PCPNDT Act implementation, progress of implementation of ECRP-II, monitoring of Health and Wellness Centers in addition to many others.
The orders do not elaborate the reason for action against the officers. However, a senior officer in the department said that the officers that have been attached were also part of the meeting.