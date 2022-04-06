Govt attaches 3 Medical Superintendents, 1 BMO

Srinagar: J&K Government today took away the charge of three Medical Superintendents and one Block Medical Officer for alleged dereliction of duty. While two officers have been suspended, all have been attached to the office of Director Health Services Jammu.

Additional Chief Secretary (J&K Government) Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj today issued four back-to-back orders. As per order 184-JK(HME) of 2022, Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Zargar, In-charge Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kulgam has been attached to the Office of the Director Health Services Jammu with immediate effect.

Order 185-JK(HME) of 2022 has affected the attachment of Dr Asima Nazir, In-charge Block Medical Officer Pampore. Director Health Services Kashmir has been directed to assign the charge of these posts to the senior most/ eligible doctor.