Govt begins process for appointment of new Director SKIMS; notification issued

Srinagar: The J&K government has initiated process for appointment of a new director for Sher-i- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, Srinagar. In this regard, the health and medical education department J&K, has invited online applications on prescribed proforma from Indian Nationals for the position of Director, SKIMS Soura.
About the method of recruitment for the post of Director, the department in its notification has stated that the post of Director will carry a fixed pay of Rs 2,25,000 (Basic Pay + NPA) while the age of the candidate on 15th January of 2021 should not exceed 62 years.
As per the notification, the candidate possessing a high postgraduate qualification in Medicine or Surgery or Public Health and their branches as specified by Medical Council of India (now National Medical Commission) for Teachers in Medical Institutions in its various schedules will be eligible for consideration for selection or appointment.
Besides, the governing body of SKIMS will be the appointing authority for the post of Director while the J&K UT government will possess the power of relaxation.
The Health and Medical Education Department has also stated that the recommendations made by a government department or any University or any other recognized autonomous or statutory institution will also be treated as applications. After completing the process of assessment, the selection committee will prepare a panel of three candidates in order of merit which will be placed before the Governing body for making selection for the post of Director. The last date for receipt of application has been fixed as October 7.