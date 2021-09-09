Govt begins process for appointment of new Director SKIMS; notification issued

As per the notification, the candidate possessing a high postgraduate qualification in Medicine or Surgery or Public Health and their branches as specified by Medical Council of India (now National Medical Commission) for Teachers in Medical Institutions in its various schedules will be eligible for consideration for selection or appointment.

Besides, the governing body of SKIMS will be the appointing authority for the post of Director while the J&K UT government will possess the power of relaxation.

The Health and Medical Education Department has also stated that the recommendations made by a government department or any University or any other recognized autonomous or statutory institution will also be treated as applications. After completing the process of assessment, the selection committee will prepare a panel of three candidates in order of merit which will be placed before the Governing body for making selection for the post of Director. The last date for receipt of application has been fixed as October 7.