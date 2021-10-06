Govt committed to provide best healthcare facilities: Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor’s advisor , Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, on Wednesday said government is committed to provide best health services to people in Jammu and Kashmir.
The advisor was speaking as chief guest at the 3rd annual day function organized by the Syed Mantaqui Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (SMMCNMT) of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora.
The advisor also inaugurated a three-day blended mode international workshop titled bridging excellence in Cardiac Nursing Practice. “This pandemic has also taught us many things. It has taught us that we must invest in health infrastructure and we must take our health issues seriously. It has again reemphasized the importance of prevention as we all know that prevention is the best cure,” the advisor said.
He said the J&K government with the support from the government of India made special efforts to see that J&K achieves 100 percent vaccination of people as early as possible.
“We will also understand better about infection control and it is you (people) who have to take all precautions and follow Covid appropriate behavior (CAB) and be ambassadors of the same in the society,” he said.
While complimenting the nursing profession, he said the importance of the medical profession and that of nursing was known to everyone and their work culture.
“I have seen how nurses work in hospitals. Nurses are like a point of contact for everyone going to the hospitals. The outcome of the medical profession is determined by the positive quality of nursing,” he said.
Referring to the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the advisor said in view of science and technology there was a need to make a lot of changes being emphasized in new times to come in terms of NEP both at school and higher education level.
Earlier in his address, the Vice Chancellor (VC) IUST Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo emphasized the role of nurses with their human capital as they collaborate with a healthcare team to effectively perform treatments and medical procedures. “Health issues in general and cardiovascular in particular is among the major challenges that the world is presently facing and the task to tackle such issues is to identify the role of youth especially students in understanding and tackling these issues,” he said.
Former HoD of the Cardiology department, SKIMS, Dr. Khursheed Aslam who was the keynote speaker during the inaugural session deliberated on Cardiac Health amid Covid19 Pandemic with special emphasis upon the role of healthcare professionals especially during the emergency situations. Dean Academic Affairs (DA) IUST, Prof A H Moon and principal SMMCNMT Asmat Parveen also spoke at the occasion.