Govt committed to provide best healthcare facilities: Advisor Bhatnagar

He said the J&K government with the support from the government of India made special efforts to see that J&K achieves 100 percent vaccination of people as early as possible.

“We will also understand better about infection control and it is you (people) who have to take all precautions and follow Covid appropriate behavior (CAB) and be ambassadors of the same in the society,” he said.

While complimenting the nursing profession, he said the importance of the medical profession and that of nursing was known to everyone and their work culture.

“I have seen how nurses work in hospitals. Nurses are like a point of contact for everyone going to the hospitals. The outcome of the medical profession is determined by the positive quality of nursing,” he said.

Referring to the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the advisor said in view of science and technology there was a need to make a lot of changes being emphasized in new times to come in terms of NEP both at school and higher education level.