Govt committed to provide quality healthcare services in J&K: ACS Health

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardawaj today reiterated commitment of the Government to provide quality health care services to the people of J&K.
He said this after declaring open 2-days orientation workshop on NABH standards at Indira Gandhi Govt Dental College, Amphalla.
He maintained that the accreditation of any product or service induces faith and confidence in it. He stressed that health sector is among the most vital services dealing with birth, death and the life in between so the certification of this service is pre eminent.
Bhardawaj advised the health care providers to be ready to face the tough competition at the hands of private players.
"Government institutions need to upgrade their services at par with the upcoming private hospitals to retain the tag of major service provider in the UT," he said on the occasion.
He emphasised that introducing quality management in dental care services is very important and accreditation standards helps to achieve the purpose of upgrading them continuously.
He asked them to avail this golden opportunity to improve their health services.