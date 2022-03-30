Govt committed to provide quality healthcare services in J&K: ACS Health

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardawaj today reiterated commitment of the Government to provide quality health care services to the people of J&K.

He said this after declaring open 2-days orientation workshop on NABH standards at Indira Gandhi Govt Dental College, Amphalla.

He maintained that the accreditation of any product or service induces faith and confidence in it. He stressed that health sector is among the most vital services dealing with birth, death and the life in between so the certification of this service is pre eminent.