Govt directs private health institutions with over 50 beds to install oxygen generation plant

In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo has issued an order asking all the private healthcare institutions with a bed capacity of above 50 to commission their own oxygen generation plant in their facility.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (c) of section 2 read with section 12 of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that all clinical establishments and hospitals situated within the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir having more than 50 beds shall establish an oxygen generation plant of appropriate capacity for facility of patient care,” the order reads.

Following the Additional Chief Secretary’s diktat, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir also directed all the Chief Medical Officers to ensure implementation of this order.

A communique from the Deputy Director Health Services Kashmir to CMOs of Kashmir division reads, “In this connection you are requested to convey concerned private health institutions under your jurisdiction which are having more than 50 beds capacity to establish the oxygen generation plants of appropriate capacity for facility of patient care under an intimation to this office within two days positively.”

The Jammu and Kashmir government has enhanced oxygen capacity in from 15,000 litres per minute (LPM) to 50,000 LPM from April till now.

The government had stated that J&K saw more than a threefold increase in its oxygen capacity since April 1, 2021.

“From 15,000 LPM on 1st April, installed capacity of oxygen plants in J&K has increased to 50,000 LPM. Prompt effort by the administration substantially augments the capacity and availability of medical oxygen in the health facilities of Jammu and Kashmir to serve the public,” the officials said.