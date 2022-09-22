Govt extends helping hand to dementia patients

Baramulla: To provide relief to patients suffering from dementia and other mental health disorders, Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla started the speciality OPD of ‘Geriatric Psychiatry and Memory Clinic’ on World Alzheimer’s Day.
As per the officials of GMC Baramulla, the clinic would operate every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm in addition to the general Psychiatry OPD.
Head of the Department, Department of Psychiatry, GMC Baramulla, Dr Tajamul Hussain said, “This clinic will be instrumental in providing integrated care to dementia and other mental health disorder patients and will include general medical services, physiotherapy, and speech therapy.”
He said that the clinic would be the first of its kind across north Kashmir.
Dr Hussain said that with the ever-increasing population of elderly suffering from dementia and other psychiatric-related problems, the clinic would be of immense help to them.
He said that the clinic would be in addition to the already set up speciality clinic of Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) operational since May this year.
The Department of Psychiatry was set up in GMC Baramulla in 2019.
Since its establishment, the department has seen around 160 patients with dementia in OPD.
Around six such patients were admitted to the hospital.
“Majority of the patients seen in the department were suffering from Alzheimer’s Dementia followed by Vascular Dementia,” Dr Hussain said.