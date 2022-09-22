Govt extends helping hand to dementia patients

He said that the clinic would be the first of its kind across north Kashmir.

Dr Hussain said that with the ever-increasing population of elderly suffering from dementia and other psychiatric-related problems, the clinic would be of immense help to them.

He said that the clinic would be in addition to the already set up speciality clinic of Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) operational since May this year.

The Department of Psychiatry was set up in GMC Baramulla in 2019.

Since its establishment, the department has seen around 160 patients with dementia in OPD.

Around six such patients were admitted to the hospital.