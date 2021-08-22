Gurez gets its first oxygen bank

He said that the Kashmir American Society in collaboration with Ehasaas Trust International donated four oxygen concentrators to Dard Welfare Society to cater to the demands of patients who cannot afford to buy oxygen concentrators.

Gurezi appreciated the efforts of Kashmir American Society and Ehsaas Trust International for donating oxygen concentrators to the Dard Welfare Society and termed it as the first major overhaul in the healthcare system in Gurez.

He assured people that more oxygen concentrators would be made available in the future to serve the needy people of Gurez and Tulail Valley.

The statement said that people appreciated Gurezi for his able leadership for this major development which would boost the confidence of the poor patients who earlier had to purchase oxygen concentrators for hefty amounts during the Covid pandemic.

It said that the Kashmir American Society and Ehsaas Trust International appreciated the efforts of Gurezi and assured people that more oxygen concentrators would be donated to far-flung border villages of Tulail and Gurez Valley.