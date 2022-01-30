Handwara hospital without dialysis centre

Kupwara: At a time when authorities have decided to keep one dialysis bed for COVID positive dialysis patients in every district and sub district hospital, District Hospital Handwara altogether lacks a dialysis centre.
The residents said that since District Hospital Handwara caters to entire district, due to lack of a dialysis centre patients were suffering while the authorities were doing nothing.
“Since my father is suffering from kidney failure so I have to get his dialysis done every week by paying Rs 4000 at a private dialysis centre at Sopore. Had there been a government sponsored dialysis centre in Handwara, I would not have to pay,” said a local.
“I am unable to figure out that how come a district hospital has been deprived of a dialysis centre,” he said.
Municipal Committee Chairman Handwara Masroor Banday demanded that amid spike in COVID cases, authorities should establish a dialysis centre at District Hospital Handwara so that needy patients do not suffer.
An official at District Hospital Handwara said that a dialysis centre already stands approved but due to lack of space it had not been installed.
He said that soon after the hospital would be shifted to the new building, a dialysis centre would be installed there.