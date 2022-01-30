Handwara hospital without dialysis centre

“Since my father is suffering from kidney failure so I have to get his dialysis done every week by paying Rs 4000 at a private dialysis centre at Sopore. Had there been a government sponsored dialysis centre in Handwara, I would not have to pay,” said a local.

“I am unable to figure out that how come a district hospital has been deprived of a dialysis centre,” he said.

Municipal Committee Chairman Handwara Masroor Banday demanded that amid spike in COVID cases, authorities should establish a dialysis centre at District Hospital Handwara so that needy patients do not suffer.