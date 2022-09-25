Health camp for nomads held at Lidwas

Srinagar: The Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar conducted a first of its kind two-day health promotion camp at Lidwas area, which is 17 kilometers moderately tough trek from Dara, Harwan under Hazratbal Medical Block in the outskirts of Srinagar District.

During the two-day health outreach camp led by Block Medical Officer, Hazratbal, Dr. Fara Shafi around 150 patients were given prophylactic and therapeutic treatment, for Antenatal, Geriatric care, Neonatal, Pediatric, Mental Health & Menstrual Hygiene.