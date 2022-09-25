Health camp for nomads held at Lidwas

Srinagar: The Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar conducted a first of its kind two-day health promotion camp at Lidwas area, which is 17 kilometers moderately tough trek from Dara, Harwan under Hazratbal Medical Block in the outskirts of Srinagar District.
During the two-day health outreach camp led by Block Medical Officer, Hazratbal, Dr. Fara Shafi around 150 patients were given prophylactic and therapeutic treatment, for Antenatal, Geriatric care, Neonatal, Pediatric, Mental Health & Menstrual Hygiene.
The camp was held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad,
Medical and Health Services were provided to tribal nomads and residents in camps located at Padcha Pal, Mynar, Darwen, Chanwen, Bokchem, Tipatri and Lidwas grassland. Both prophylactic and therapeutic treatment was provided to patients enroute and at Lidwas camp.
The medical team included Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan (HOD), Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Pandit, Dr. Inamul Haque, Dr. Wasim Raza, Dr. Kausar Siddique.